 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Leading flu expert calls for nationwide rethink on New Zealand's influenza strategy

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A leading flu expert is calling for a nationwide rethink on our influenza strategy, warning it currently is not adequate.

Dr Nikki Turner says New Zealand should move from individual flu shots to mass immunisations.
Source: 1 NEWS

Dr Nikki Turner of the Immunisation Advisory Center says New Zealand should move from individual flu shots to mass immunisations.

"Our current influenza strategy is what we would call individual protection, so I get vaccinated to protect myself, however if you are un-vaccinated you can easily spread the virus to me," she says.

She says immunising large groups of the population would protect us all.

About 400 New Zealanders die each year from flu, or its complications.

A deadly strain is sweeping the northern hemisphere right now.

"I would encourage all of us from the Ministry (of Health) down, all health care providers, and the community to think of us as a community not as individuals."

An example infectious diseases expert Professor Raina MacIntyre uses is "all the workers in a nursing home are vaccinated, that would provide some immunity to the residents.”

Dr Turner says we need to focus on children who spread the flu.

"When we have better vaccine technology when we don't have to vaccinate with a needle every year, I think the way to move would be every child every year ultimately. Possibly with a vaccine you squirt up the nose, or even with a patch on the arm."

But there are questions over what to do when the flu virus mutates quickly, and whether you can make everyone vaccinate.

The Ministry of Health says it reviews its proposed response to influenza annually.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The 54th Halberg Awards

LIVE: Team NZ, Beauden Barrett, Black Ferns in the running for 55th annual Halberg Awards

02:28
2
The PM paid a visit to one Auckland store for maternity wear to the delight of its owner.

'I just about fell off the couch' - Meet the woman who's dressing Jacinda Ardern's baby bump

00:48
3
Comedian Mike King says what Sir Bob needs 'is our empathy and a warm bowl of custard'.

Watch: Mike King says Sir Bob Jones' 'social filter is broken' after his 'Maori Gratitude Day' comments

4
surgeon with his fresh delivery

Woman alleges husband stole her kidney in lieu of unpaid dowry

5
Handcuffs.

Auckland restaurateur jailed for exploiting migrant workers in conditions judge likens to slavery

Live stream: Seven Sharp 2018

Watch Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells live from 7pm weekdays.

00:48
Comedian Mike King says what Sir Bob needs 'is our empathy and a warm bowl of custard'.

Watch: Mike King says Sir Bob Jones' 'social filter is broken' after his 'Maori Gratitude Day' comments

Mental health campaigner Mike King says what Sir Bob needs "is our empathy and a warm bowl of custard".

00:26
A 30-year-old has been charged with murder after Amber-Rose was found dead on Saturday morning.

'Item of interest' found at Dunedin quarry as police investigate death of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush

Police are also appealing for sightings of a silver two-door BMW.

Bad weather due over next few days but 'still too early to tell' about cyclone hitting NZ

Dan Corbett says in the unlikely event of a cyclone hitting NZ, it would be late next week.

teacher classroom

Government unveils law to scrap charter schools but some can stay on 'case by case' basis

The bill will have its first reading when Parliament resumes next week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 