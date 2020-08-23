Leading epidemiologist wants Auckland to remain at Alert Level 3 until community cases subside

One of New Zealand's leading epidemiologists wants Auckland to remain at Alert Level 3 until the current cluster runs its course.

Professor Michael Baker told 1 NEWS he would like the Government to take a “cautious approach” when asked whether he would back a move down alert levels this week.

"I would say being a cautious epidemiologist no, we need to see several days, preferably a week of noughts and ones.

"Then we can be feeling fairly certain that transmission has been brought to a halt with this outbreak."

Professor Baker says most Kiwis would understand restrictions lasting longer.

"I think most New Zealanders support the idea of being absolutely certain we have really gotten rid of this virus before saying the coast is clear.

"I think at the moment this is not the case in Auckland, we are still seeing new cases everyday and that tells us the virus was still being transmitted a week ago and there could be more transmission happening right now we don’t know about."

Health officials release list of 10 Auckland bus trips Covid-19 cases took before testing positive for virus

He says everyone has a part to play by following physical distancing rules and wearing a mask when around people outside your bubble.

There were three new Covid-19 cases announced today, with one community case and two detected among those in New Zealand's border isolation facilities.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce a decision on alert levels tomorrow after a Cabinet meeting.