Leading doctor calls for Pasifika leadership voice for Covid-19 response - 'It's not rocket science'

A leading Pasifika doctor is calling on the Government to implement Pasifika leadership within their Covid-19 decision-making process.

Dr Api Talemaitoga of the Pacific General Practitioners Network told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning that about 70 per cent of the current cluster is Pasifika, and that messaging around the outbreak is missing a crucial Pasifika voice.

"It would have been much better, I think, if we got a Pacific leadership voice around this group," Mr Talemaitoga said.

The South Auckland family at the centre of the latest outbreak had borne a lot of blame and embarrassment, "as if it's their fault", and could have used the support of a familiar voice in Government, he said.

Dr Talemaitoga said he was unsure why the Government had not done so already, saying it could be either a "blindspot", or seen as too politically risky.

The Pasifika medical community was no stranger to helping their community with major health issues, he said, pointing to the 2002 meningococcal issues and the 2009 HPV vaccination drive.

"It's not as if there's a lack of capacity or capability in the Pasifika community - there's lot of people in the Pasifika community that can run this for the Government," Mr Talemaitoga said.

"Having one of your own to lead this, or at least be around the decision making table, I think would send a really positive message.