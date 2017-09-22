Leaders of the minor partys out to grab last minute votes and keep their political dreams alive

The minor party leaders were out trying to rally supporters and keep their political dreams alive, one day out from the election.

Act leader David Seymour had the crowd in stitches with this line thanking his campaign staff:

"To those of you who did have time to come and have a drink, campaign harder next time!"

The Greens and the Maori Party both made a last push for voters by pounding the pavement in Wellington today.

Potential king or queen-maker Winston Peters' is trying to squeeze every last hour out of this campaign, saying he'll go right up till midnight in Northland.

Gareth Morgan, leader of the TOP party, was also out pressing the flesh trying to win over last minute voters.