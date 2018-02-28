'Leaders in their own right' – Simon Bridges won't punish vanquished colleagues in reshuffle

After his first day on the job the new National leader is promising to rekindle relationships with his colleagues that voted against him.

Simon Bridges is working on a major reshuffle of portfolios, but insists no one will be punished for not backing him.

"That'll be entirely irrelevant to my decisions and the way I do this," Mr Bridges said of the reshuffle involving his vanquished rivals

All four of his rivals for the top job asked questions in Parliament today, with their new leader open to giving them senior portfolios.

"They are leaders in their own right, they are the strongest performers in caucus and you can expect them to have strong roles," Mr Bridges said.

Steven Joyce wants to keep the plum finance portfolio, but there have been no promises.

"We've got to let the leader have his own chance to decide what he wants to do," Mr Joyce said.