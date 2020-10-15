Leaders embark on last day of campaigning before election day

Political leaders will be out making their final pitch today in the last day of the campaign before election day tomorrow night.

Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after a fiery week, with the nation's two major party leaders throwing jabs at one another.

Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern and National's Judith Collins also outlined their visions for the next term of Government in the final TVNZ leaders' debate last night.

It came shortly after 1 NEWS' Colmar Brunton poll had Labour still ahead on 46 per cent, despite dropping one percentage point.

National remained 15 per cent behind on 31 per cent after too dropping one per cent.

The Greens picked up those lost percentage points, though, gaining two per cent to eight per cent in the poll. The Greens are now level with ACT, which was unchanged from last week's poll.

When it comes to preferred prime minister, Ardern was up five per cent on 55 per cent, while Collins fell three per cent to 20 per cent in the past week.

Ardern said she was "really pleased with the steady support Labour’s seeing".

Meanwhile, Collins said, "the only poll that matters is the one on election night".

