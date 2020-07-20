Leaders to discuss NZ-China trade relationship in Covid-19 age at Auckland summit

Trade between New Zealand and China in the age of Covid-19 is on the agenda for the Prime Minister today.

Jacinda Ardern will be speaking at the China Business Summit in Auckland, along with Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran and Chinese ambassador Wu Xi.

Discussions will focus on how the Covid-19 pandemic has changed trade and how both countries can move into new territory as it progresses.

Competition for global exports will likely to dominate the conversation.

Ahead of the summit, NZ China Council executive director Rachel Maidment told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning that China was the number one trading partner for more than 120 countries.