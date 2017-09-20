 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Leaders Debate: 'No it hasn't got worse' - Bill defends National's record on poverty in face of criticism from Jacinda and Hosking

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Bill English has been forced to defend the accusation he is delusional, after saying poverty has not gotten worse during National's time in Government.

Mr English defended National's record on poverty over the last nine years.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ardern said National has allowed poverty to get worse over the last nine years in Government, during TVNZ's final Leaders Debate.

Read more: National takes huge lead in bombshell 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

"No it hasn't got worse," Mr English said, before Mike Hosking jumped in to say there wouldn't be many people across the country watching who didn't think poverty was a major problem in this country.

"You might be tackling it but to say it's not getting worse is delusional," Hosking said.

Mr English had said earlier in the interview: "There's a whole lot of people out there who didn't used to vote for National who are going to vote for us this election because they can see the social progress we could make and an old style Labour Party will stop it, there's no doubt about it."

Ms Ardern countered: "You know what: we could never afford poverty and yet you've been content to let it slide, to let it get worst over the last nine years."

More TVNZ Leaders Debate videos:

Even Mike Hosking agreed with Ardern that National were barking up the wrong tree.
Source: 1 NEWS
The National leader says: "Sometimes things don't go as they should".
Source: 1 NEWS
Jacinda Ardern says the race is "neck and neck" despite tonight's nine point lead to National in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

Election

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 14868665

Varnish cache server

01:46
2
It comes after an intense week of campaigning which saw Jacinda Ardern make a U-turn on tax.

Watch: National takes huge lead in bombshell 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll


00:51
3
Even Mike Hosking agreed with Ardern that National were barking up the wrong tree.

As it happened: Jacinda reveals Greens might not be her first choice, Bill will work with 'challenging' Winston

00:35
4
Footage shows Westlake school children scattered across the road after being hit by a car.

Graphic warning: Raw video shows grisly aftermath of crash outside Auckland school as kids lay strewn across street


04:25
5
1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Waikato DHB member slams management for lack of information after seven baby deaths

00:30
Mr English defended National's record on poverty over the last nine years.

Leaders Debate: 'No it hasn't got worse' - Bill defends National's record on poverty in face of criticism from Jacinda and Hosking

Ms Ardern said National has allowed poverty to get worse over the last nine years in Government.

00:51
Even Mike Hosking agreed with Ardern that National were barking up the wrong tree.

As it happened: Jacinda reveals Greens might not be her first choice, Bill will work with 'challenging' Winston

1 NEWS brings you the TVNZ's leaders' debate live.

02:22
Nearly 150 have been confirmed dead including 20 children at one school.

Death toll rises to over 220 in devastating 7.1 magnitude Mexico earthquake

The quake was centred near the Puebla state town of Raboso.

05:17
National has risen to 46 per cent compared to the poll last week, while Labour has dropped to 37 per cent.

Watch: Ardern denies hitting the wall as new poll shows 'Jacinda effect' has worn off and National are in front

National is now in the box seat to form government, the poll shows.

01:46
It comes after an intense week of campaigning which saw Jacinda Ardern make a U-turn on tax.

Watch: National takes huge lead in bombshell 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

After trailing in the past three Colmar Brunton polls, National has surged nine points clear in our final poll.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 