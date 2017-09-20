Leaders Debate: 'No it hasn't got worse' - Bill defends National's record on poverty in face of criticism from Jacinda and Hosking

Bill English has been forced to defend the accusation he is delusional, after saying poverty has not gotten worse during National's time in Government.

Ms Ardern said National has allowed poverty to get worse over the last nine years in Government, during TVNZ's final Leaders Debate.

"No it hasn't got worse," Mr English said, before Mike Hosking jumped in to say there wouldn't be many people across the country watching who didn't think poverty was a major problem in this country.

"You might be tackling it but to say it's not getting worse is delusional," Hosking said.

Mr English had said earlier in the interview: "There's a whole lot of people out there who didn't used to vote for National who are going to vote for us this election because they can see the social progress we could make and an old style Labour Party will stop it, there's no doubt about it."

Ms Ardern countered: "You know what: we could never afford poverty and yet you've been content to let it slide, to let it get worst over the last nine years."