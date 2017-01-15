Lay off Wellington! Long dry spell, heavy consumption brings sprinkler ban

A long spell of dry weather combined with increased consumption has led to a ban on sprinklers and irrigation systems in the Wellington region.

Source: 1 NEWS

The ban will be put into place in Wellington, Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt and Porirua from midnight tonight.

"We can sustainably supply the region at a level of around 160 million litres a day," Jeremy McKibbin, Wellington Water's treatment plant manager said in a statement today.

"Over the past week to 10 days, we've been consistently above the 170 million litres mark.

"For this early in the summer, that's just too high. We need people to get into the habit now of being careful about their water use, so there's enough for all of us to enjoy all summer," Mr McKibbin's said.

Wellington Water's main treatment plant is currently undergoing upgrades so it can continue to provide safe and clean water supplies.

"We have two storage lakes to supplement our river and aquifer supplies," said Mr McKibbin.

"These are full at the moment, but we're already drawing on them. It's like dipping into our savings, and they have to last us the whole summer.

"That's why we’re bringing in increased restrictions so early. There is enough water for everyone this summer, if we all look after it now."