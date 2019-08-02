Lawyer says declaring disputed Ihumātao land a reserve would be 'appropriate'

As a protest over disputed land drags on in South Auckland, there's speculation about the cost of the delay to the construction company and who'll end up paying.

The conflict over the land at Ihumātao is heading towards a third week, with one law expert backing a potential solution of declaring the site a reserve.

The protest moved from the rural South Auckland site to Fletcher's headquarters today.

The construction company's dilemma is being closely watched by the construction industry.

Industry expert Professor John Tookey of Auckland University of Technology pointed out, "The more work you've done, the bigger the hostage to fortune."

Today Fletchers wouldn't put a dollar figure on the cost of the delay but told 1 NEWS the company has spent four years planning the development of 480 homes..

Professor Tookey says small to medium sized subcontractors will feel the pinch.

"They've got time set aside, they're doing the work or planning to do the work and they can't crack on and make it happen," he said.

Some Māori leaders are calling for Ihumatao to be made into a reserve for the benefit of all.

Te Ture Whenua, the Maori Land Act of 1993, allows the Government to acquire and set aside land as a Māori reserve if it has historical or spiritual significance.

Environmental lawyer Kenneth Palmer environmental lawyer says that would be appropriate in this case.

"I think that's something the Government needs to front up to, and it would be entirely appropriate if they did that. This is a very special case," he said.

Mr Palmer says this would avoid undermining Treaty settlements which have already been completed in Auckland.

And Fletchers would have to be compensated, he says.

"That will mean paying the value of the land and paying Fletchers for the cost of developing it so far, compensation for loss of their profits," Mr Palmer said.

John Tookey said: "Ultimately at some point somebody's got to carry the can for the expenditures involved."