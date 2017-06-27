Lawyer to marry convicted rapist and murderer Liam Reid in prison

A disgraced former lawyer is set to marry a convicted murderer in Auckland Prison at Paremoremo today.

Davina Murray was convicted of smuggling an iPhone, cigarettes and a lighter to her client Liam Reid in 2011.

Reid was serving a 23-year sentence for raping and killing deaf woman Emma Agnew in Christchurch in 2007 and the rape and attempted murder of a student nine days later.

The prison's deputy director told 1 NEWS the ceremony was approved after security measures were considered.

He says there is no cost to the prison.

