 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Lawyer to marry convicted rapist and murderer Liam Reid in prison

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A disgraced former lawyer is set to marry a convicted murderer in Auckland Prison at Paremoremo today.

Davina Murray will tie the knot with Liam Reid, who raped and killed deaf woman Emma Agnew in 2007.
Source: Breakfast

Davina Murray was convicted of smuggling an iPhone, cigarettes and a lighter to her client Liam Reid in 2011.

Reid was serving a 23-year sentence for raping and killing deaf woman Emma Agnew in Christchurch in 2007 and the rape and attempted murder of a student nine days later.

The prison's deputy director told 1 NEWS the ceremony was approved after security measures were considered.

He says there is no cost to the prison.

Davina Murray is charged with smuggling items to Liam Reid

Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
It's the stuff of dreams, with thousands of Kiwis on hand to witness the incredible moment Team NZ lifts the Cup.

America's Cup LIVE: The moment Peter Burling, Ashby lift the America's Cup as Kiwi crowd goes totally bonkers

02:22
2
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

America's Cup recap: Iceman Peter Burling refuses to discuss Cup victory, as Spithill declares, 'we've been here before'

00:30
3
Team NZ beat back all the odds to claim a historic and unlikely America's Cup win. This was the moment it happened.

They did it! The moment of utter jubilation as Team NZ crosses the finish to win the 35th America’s Cup

4

Live stream: Breakfast

00:30
5
Fans at the Royal Akarana Yacht Club couldn't contain their excitement at watching NZ win the cup this morning.

Video: And the crowd goes wild – cheers erupt as Team NZ takes out the America's Cup

00:23
The pair were surrounded by hundreds of fans at the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron.

Watch: 'Just amazing' – Hilary Barry and Brodie Kane celebrate Team New Zealand's epic America's Cup win

The pair were surrounded by hundreds of fans at the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron.


00:30
It's the stuff of dreams, with thousands of Kiwis on hand to witness the incredible moment Team NZ lifts the Cup.

America's Cup LIVE: The moment Peter Burling, Ashby lift the America's Cup as Kiwi crowd goes totally bonkers

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda's Great Sound.

02:03
Early childhood teachers can be paid as much as $9000 per year less than kindergarten teachers.

'Really tough to make ends meet' - those teaching our littlest children say they deserve a big pay rise

Early childhood teachers can be paid as much as $9000 per year less than kindy teachers.

Max was a playful dog, who always wanted attention.

'We don't have any tears left' - Invercargill couple searching for answers after beloved puppy shot dead

Coming home on Friday the husband expected Max to run and greet him, instead he found him lying at by their fence, dead.

01:39
They're working together to support an important part of the local ecology.

Better together: Kaikoura farmers and fishermen join forces in midst of post-quake recovery

They're working together to support an important part of the local ecology.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ