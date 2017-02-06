Lawyer for Indian students facing deportation to meet Immigration New Zealand

The lawyer for a group of Indian students facing deportation from New Zealand due to fraudulent visas, is set to meet with Immigration New Zealand tomorrow.

Immigration lawyer Alastair McClymont says officials contacted him to arrange the meeting, which will take place tomorrow morning at his Auckland office.

Immigration New Zealand has confirmed they requested the meeting.

It comes as the nine students remain at Auckland's Unitarian Church, where they are seeking sanctuary.

Mr McClymont says he doesn't know what to expect at the meeting tomorrow.

"It is very unusual for this to happen," he said.

He says he will continue to fight against the students being kicked out of the country.

"These people have absolutely nothing to lose."

Mr McClymont told 1 NEWS he expects some sort of solution by midday tomorrow.