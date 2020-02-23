Laws banning vaping advertising, selling to under 18s come into effect

New laws making it illegal to sell vaping products to those under 18 and to advertise vaping have come into effect today.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) Amendment Act 2020, which passed in August 2020 comes into effect today.

It introduces a range of prohibitions and restrictions on vaping which will be phased in over a 15-month period through to February 2022.



Health Minister Andrew Little says the new laws will help prevent vaping products from being marketed or sold to non-smokers.

“Vaping is not without risks, but it is less harmful than cigarette smoking, which is why the legislation allows for the provision of information and advice for those wishing to switch from smoking to vaping,” Little says.

Vaping will also be prohibited at workplaces, restaurants and licensed premises as well as schools and early childhood centres.