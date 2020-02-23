TODAY |

Laws banning vaping advertising, selling to under 18s come into effect

Source:  1 NEWS

New laws making it illegal to sell vaping products to those under 18 and to advertise vaping have come into effect today.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) Amendment Act 2020, which passed in August 2020 comes into effect today.

It introduces a range of prohibitions and restrictions on vaping which will be phased in over a 15-month period through to February 2022.

Health Minister Andrew Little says the new laws will help prevent vaping products from being marketed or sold to non-smokers.

“Vaping is not without risks, but it is less harmful than cigarette smoking, which is why the legislation allows for the provision of information and advice for those wishing to switch from smoking to vaping,” Little says.

Vaping will also be prohibited at workplaces, restaurants and licensed premises as well as schools and early childhood centres.

Retailers can’t encourage the use of vaping products either.

New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:16
What a million-dollar property looks like around the country
2
Fair Go: Man baffled by claim his $190 steel cap boots deteriorated because he didn't wear them enough
3
Nissan Leaf owner with ‘range anxiety’ told new battery for $13,000 car would cost $121,000
4
'The left don't own social good' - Dr Shane Reti explains why he's a Nat
5
Megan Woods outlines priority groups eligible for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:43

Medical expert 'confident' Covid-19 vaccine can be rolled out safely in NZ next year
00:54

Online threat to spread Covid-19 at University of Auckland exams being investigated by police

Morning Briefing Nov 11: Covid vaccine raises hopes - and questions
00:38

Risk of landslips remains heightened after major flooding in Napier