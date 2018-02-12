'The law is too confusing' - Family First call for anti-smacking law review

New Zealand's Family First are calling for the 2007 anti-smacking law to be reviewed, as they say it is too confusing to parents, police and lawyers.

Family First have resubmitted an alternative bill that was rejected in 2009.

National Director Bob McCoskrie believes officials struggle to understand and apply parts of the legislation correctly.

"The law doesn't actually say don't smack your kids, it says don't smack your kids if you're going to correct bad behaviour, but if you're going to prevent bad behaviour it's okay" says Bob McCoskrie.