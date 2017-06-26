 

Law student 'free to try' to change policy with climate change case against Government, PM says

Emily Cooper

The Prime Minister says a law student is "free to try" to change Government policy or the law with her case against the Government saying not enough has been done to combat climate change.

Some big guns are backing the little player in a David and Goliath battle.
Sarah Thomson's judicial review against the Minister of Climate Change in the High Court in Wellington claims the Government's Paris Climate Agreement targets don't go far enough - but the Government argues its targets are fair.

Bill English today said that "the targets for New Zealand are already pretty challenging" and added that Ms Thomson is "of course free to try like anyone else to influence Government policy or the law in this respect".

This is the first time in New Zealand history where a case has been taken against the Government over climate change, and while Ms Thomson told 1 NEWS she is nervous ahead of the review, she is also confident.

"I've got the backing of amazing lawyers and scientists," she said.

"I see it as an ordinary person taking a stand, you know?

"You don't need to be an expert or have a position of power to make a difference and I hope that message gets through."

It follows other successful court challenges on climate change overseas.

Hamilton law student takes government to court over 'inadequate' greenhouse gas targets

