Law to fix NZ's binge drinking culture isn't working research shows

The legislation designed to fix New Zealand's binge drinking culture has proved largely useless, according to research out today.

The Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act was introduced in 2012, but now the Government is looking at whether changes are needed.

Massey University researcher Stephan Randerson says they found that not much had changed under the 2012 law "apart from a slight reduction in the hours that alcohol is sold".

The Government introduced the act six years ago in an effort to limit the harm caused by alcohol.

The changes included stopping bars opening past 4am, which the researchers say has worked to reduce late night drinking.

But the researchers say what hasn't had any effect is restricting alcohol displays to a single area in supermarkets, banning alcohol discounts of more than 25 per cent and allowing district councils to create their own local alcohol policies.

"There's been little change in levels of hazardous drinking among young people since the law's changed. Overall it's made minor tweaks and steps forward, but it really didn't take the big steps," Mr Randerson said.

Six years later, some councils are still struggling to get their alcohol policies across the line.

The Whanganui District Council is up against a supermarket chain, and has given up.

"We've coined a local alcohol policy, a plan, but we haven't been able to put that in place because of appeals," said Hamish McDouall, Whanganui mayor..

"What we've got to consider as councils is the money that's required just to see the appeal process through," he said.

Nick Leggett of the Alcohol Beverages Council says courts have required evidence of the decisions that have been made.

"When evidence is required to show it's not going to harm people, it hasn't been able to be produced," he said.

Justice Minister Andrew Little told 1 NEWS he is considering one or two changes to the law, but it's not a priority and any changes won't happen for some time.

Mr Randerson says alcohol taxes need to be increased and alcohol marketing and sponsorship phased out.

But Mr Leggett said: "No study from Massey University or any other university has shown that cutting alcohol advertising or increasing tax will reduce harm."