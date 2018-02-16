 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Law firm Russell McVeagh loses sponsorship of women's award amid sexual assault allegations

share

Source:

NZN

Russell McVeagh has lost its sponsorship of the Women on Boards' supreme award.

It comes after employees at law firm Russell McVeagh were accused of inappropriate behaviour towards student interns.

Source: 1 NEWS

The "inspirational excellence award", to be handed out at the awards evening on May 10, was sponsored by the law firm last year.

But, due to the adverse publicity surrounding Russell McVeagh following allegations of incidents of sexual harassment and assault at the company in 2015 and 2016, its sponsorship was cancelled on Wednesday.

"Our executive committee decided it was not appropriate for the law firm to continue the arrangement in view of the recent controversy," says Women on Boards chairwoman Julie Hardaker.

She said a new sponsor was being sought for the supreme award.

It was announced last week an external review into the Russell McVeagh allegations would be conducted by former public service heavyweight Dame Magaret Bazley.

Some employees at Russell McVeagh were accused of inappropriate behaviour towards two student interns two years ago.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

07:46
1
Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

Jacinda Ardern says Labour 'failed the young people' as party suspends youth events


00:54
2
Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.

Watch: Kiwi Paralympian struggles to fight back tears in emotional interview after claiming bronze medal eight years in the making

00:31
3
Boris Karpichkov, who says he warned Sergei Skripal he may be attacked, told ITV of a shocking incident that occurred to him in New Zealand.

Watch: Former Russian KGB agent makes astonishing claim he was poisoned in central Auckland 10 years ago

00:21
4
Cigarettes will now be sold in brown packets, but will still feature a health warning.

Cigarette plain packaging comes into force across NZ today

5
Auckland Grammar School

Auckland Grammar pays $20k to family of student whose jaw was broken by bullies

02:16
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Decent weather in the North Island, some showers down south

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

07:46
Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

Jacinda Ardern says Labour 'failed the young people' as party suspends youth events

Four teenagers were allegedly sexually assaulted at a camp last month.


00:31
Boris Karpichkov, who says he warned Sergei Skripal he may be attacked, told ITV of a shocking incident that occurred to him in New Zealand.

Watch: Former Russian KGB agent makes astonishing claim he was poisoned in central Auckland 10 years ago

Boris Karpichkov says he was approached by a "common beggar" on Queen St, and had something thrown in his face.


07:46
Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

Police open investigation into Young Labour summer camp sexual assault allegations

Four teenagers were allegedly sexually assaulted at a camp last month.


00:54
Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.

Watch: Kiwi Paralympian struggles to fight back tears in emotional interview after claiming bronze medal eight years in the making

Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 