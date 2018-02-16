Law firm Russell McVeagh loses sponsorship of women's award amid sexual assault allegations

Russell McVeagh has lost its sponsorship of the Women on Boards' supreme award.

Source: 1 NEWS

The "inspirational excellence award", to be handed out at the awards evening on May 10, was sponsored by the law firm last year.

But, due to the adverse publicity surrounding Russell McVeagh following allegations of incidents of sexual harassment and assault at the company in 2015 and 2016, its sponsorship was cancelled on Wednesday.

"Our executive committee decided it was not appropriate for the law firm to continue the arrangement in view of the recent controversy," says Women on Boards chairwoman Julie Hardaker.

She said a new sponsor was being sought for the supreme award.