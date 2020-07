The New Zealand Pie Awards are a highlight of the year for any pie fanatic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

However, like so many events, the pandemic has unfortunately seen them cancel the 2020 edition.

So, TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp crew have decided to step up and show their love for New Zealand’s pie industry.

This week’s featured pies are from reporter Laura Daniel - a vegetarian.

With traditional meat pies off the menu, how did she get on?

Watch the full story in the video above.