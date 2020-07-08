TODAY |

Laura Daniel teams up with Maria from Papamoa to deliver new tramp to family affected by tornado

Source:  1 NEWS

A new hero emerged in the form of the vivacious Maria from Papamoa, after a tornado ripped through the Bay of Plenty last week.

Cult hero Maria had tried to organise a new trampoline for her neighbours to replace one damaged by the storm. Source: Seven Sharp

Seven Sharp interviewed her and in addition to trying to take host Hilary Barry's job, she tried to organise a new trampoline for her neighbours to replace one damaged by the storm.

Laura Daniel headed down the line to deliver some good news... about the trampoline, not Hilary's job.

Check out Laura and Maria from Papamoa spreading cheer and bonding over a beer in the video above.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
