Latest Whakaari/White Island recovery attempts hampered by poor weather

Recovery teams are battling through poor weather conditions as efforts continue to recover two missing bodies from Whakaari/White Island.

Eight people are believed to have died on the island. Six bodies were recovered last week, but two remain missing despite extensive efforts.

The police Eagle helicopter headed out to the island early this morning, leaving at around 5.45am, but was forced to turn back to do poor weather, police say.

The Police National Dive Squad hasn't been able to continue the water search today either.

"Conditions are being assessed to determine the viability of a second attempt by Eagle or a shoreline search by boat later this morning," police said in a statement this morning.