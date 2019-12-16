TODAY |

Latest Whakaari/White Island recovery attempts hampered by poor weather

Source:  1 NEWS

Recovery teams are battling through poor weather conditions as efforts continue to recover two missing bodies from Whakaari/White Island.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A week on from the tragedy many across the country paused to remember those affected. Source: 1 NEWS

Eight people are believed to have died on the island. Six bodies were recovered last week, but two remain missing despite extensive efforts.

The police Eagle helicopter headed out to the island early this morning, leaving at around 5.45am, but was forced to turn back to do poor weather, police say.

The Police National Dive Squad hasn't been able to continue the water search today either.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Teams came back empty handed after a second failed attempt to find two bodies still on Whakaari. Source: 1 NEWS

"Conditions are being assessed to determine the viability of a second attempt by Eagle or a shoreline search by boat later this morning," police said in a statement this morning.

Sixteen people are confirmed dead from Monday's eruption, with others still fighting for their lives in hospital.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:14
John Campbell sits next to sleeping child at food bank, livid at state of poverty in NZ
2
Latest Whakaari/White Island recovery attempts hampered by poor weather
3
Heated theatres, cadaver skin - how Whakaari/White Island burns victims are being treated
4
McDonald's cuts ties with Aussie restaurant owner over video of alleged racist rant
5
Passenger describes Ovation of the Seas as 'prison ship' following White Island tragedy
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:10

Paroled fraudster David Ross' remorse for $115m Ponzi scheme 'won't bring closure', victims say
04:15

Young Kiwi gliders learn to fly high above the Southern Alps

03:47

Holiday grocery shopping made easy as New World delivers by boat from Whitianga
02:03

Getting too close to dolphins in Bay of Islands could result in prosecution, DOC warns