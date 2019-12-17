Latest Whakaari/White Island eruption victim identified as father of 21-year-old who also died

Melbourne father Paul Browitt has died in hospital, about a month after he and his family were among those caught in the New Zealand volcano eruption.

Krystal Browitt. Source: Steven Galea/Go Fund Me

New Zealand Police confirmed the overnight death in a statement this morning.

The Alfred Hospital has confirmed the patient was a man.

Only three Australians were being treated by The Alfred for injuries from the disaster.

Adelaide woman Lisa Dallow and Mr Browitt's daughter Stephanie remain in the hospital for treatment.

One is in a stable condition and the other is still critical.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Browitt's death follows that of his younger daughter Krystal, who had turned 21 shortly before the family went on a cruise on the liner Ovation of the Seas.

He and his daughters went on a tour of the island while his wife Maria stayed on the ship.

Krystal died on the island and was the first Australian victim to be identified.

The father's death takes the official death toll to 18, but two people - Sydney teenager Winona Langford, 17, and New Zealand guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, 40 - remain missing, presumed dead.

"Police can confirm a further person died in an Australian hospital last night as a result of injuries suffered in the Whakaari/White Island eruption," NZ Deputy Commissioner John Tims said.

"The death of this person brings the official number of deceased to 18, 16 of whom died in New Zealand and two in Australia."

The volcano on Whakaari/White Island erupted on December 9 and many of those killed were Australian tourists.

The three patients were flown to Melbourne on December 12.