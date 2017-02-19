Latest poll figures show strong support for English as preferred Prime Minister

The National Party is being buoyed the latest 1 NEWS Colmar-Brunton poll figures showing Bill English coming in strong as preferred Prime Minister.

He came in at 31 percent, far ahead of Winston Peters (eight per cent) and Andrew Little (seven per cent), and just five per cent short of where John Key was in November.

In the first political poll of the year, the figures seem to indicate that the transition of leadership from Mr Key to Mr English has gone reasonably well.

"As long as people can see that the government's stable, supporting the economy and listening to their needs, they're not as concerned about personalities," said Mr English.

With seven months to go and the gap closing between the two main political blocks, New Zealand could be in for a tight election.

"Right know I know there's a heap of New Zealanders who're looking for something different, looking for an alternative, looking for answers to problems and that's what I'm about," Mr Little said.