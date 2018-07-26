The latest luxury items for your kitchen revealed

Carolyn Robinson
Seven Sharp Reporter
Seven Sharp
Some doctors are outraged over a new website allowing patients to rate them online.
The Whitecoat site launched in New Zealand today is already operating overseas.
But concerned doctors say you can't review your experience with them like you would a vacuum cleaner.
Much of what we do today is online, and while writing an online review isn't uncommon, whitecoat.co.nz will now let you review your own doctor.
"In every other aspect of our everyday lives we can review things, see what is going on. And yet with healthcare we've never had that ability," said Matthew Donnellan, Whitecoat chief executive.
But the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has slammed the site.
"It's comparing making a judgment call of a doctor with a purchase of a vacuum cleaner," said Ian Powell, ASMS executive director.
Ian Powell is calling for the site to be shut down.
"A patient who doesn't like the message they're getting could well make a judgmental comment."
But the website's boss has no plans to do that. Matthew Donnellan says the sites have seen huge success in Australia where the majority of comments, which are monitored, are positive.
"Any human being can say to another human being ' I felt like you listened to me, I felt like you explained things good to me.' Now whether that's a vacuum sales person or a GP is irrelevant - and no one, no one is above scrutiny of being reviewed for the service they give to someone else," he said.
The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has also questioned that the website is tied to a health insurance company. The CEO of Whitecoat admits they do have shareholders who are health insurers, but says the business is independently run.
The association say patients aren't consumers.
But Dr Lance O'Sullivan, who is working with the programme, disagrees.
"Health is a service, and those that are using it are customers. Now I actually don't believe that we treat people as customers enough," he said.
If successful here, Whitecoat wants to expand to allow people to book their doctors on the site and even take payments in an aim to move more online.
"No new mining on conservation land." That's was the promise from the government when it took office last year.
But now environmental groups say the recent opening up of parts of the South Island for prospecting threatens to undermine that policy.
More than 40,000 square kilometres of land in the Nelson and Otago regions has been reopened for mining prospecting after restrictions were put in place for the length of a geological survey.
This month, those restrictions were lifted by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, much to the surprise of the Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage.
The land includes parts of Kahurangi and Nelson Lakes National Parks as well as Otago’s Rock and Pillar Conservation Area.
"These are really important areas to people and the Ministry (MBIE) seems to be wanting to open it up to mining," says Forest and Bird Chief Conservation Advisor Kevin Hackwell.
A prospecting permit holder has the right to look for specific minerals, but only through low impact activities like surveys from the air, studying maps and soil samples.
Under the Crown Minerals Act, applications can be made for prospecting permits on conservation land and in some cases, National Parks. But a permit doesn't guarantee access or the ability to take further action if anything's found.
The Conservation Minister wants to change the law and will present a "no new mines on conservation land" discussion document to the public in September.
But Forest and Bird says miners might try take the opportunity to get started now, before any law change.
"And then what happens is, they've brought their permit, they've done their prospecting and they say 'oh but the government allowed us to do this and the next phase is to start mining', how dare you stop us?" says Mr Hackwell.
Miners say finding a new mine is rare and there are strict rules in place with the Resource Management Act.
"We have a process that provides a very thorough balance of economic and social and environmental issues," Straterra Chief Executive Chris Baker told 1 NEWS.
The minister says she'll be watching the number of new applications for the land, as she puts together her new tougher policy.