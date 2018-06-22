The latest on Jacinda Ardern's baby and details of the photo that went around the world revealed

New details have emerged about Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's baby, including details about the first photo of the family which has been seen around the world.

Source: RNZ

The pair announced the news of the birth on Ms Ardern's Instagram just after 6pm last night. 1 NEWS' Political Editor Jessica Mutch has sent through new details about the happy family as they catch up on some much needed rest in hospital today.

Ms Ardern and Mr Gayford will be staying in the maternity ward at Auckland Hospital for one more night having moved there from the delivery suite, at about 8pm last night.

Like a lot of new dads, Mr Gayford stayed the night in the room. The ADHB says they encourage partners to stay.

The room is just a normal room in the maternity ward, however it is down the end of the corridor and is slightly more private.

As for what the baby was wearing in the photo that went around the world: A hat, knitted by a supporter.A baby shawl knitted by Clarke’s mum. Another blanket which can be seen, and which the baby is wrapped in today, is a gift from Ngāi Tahu.