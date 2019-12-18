Latest intake of Police puppies let loose in Christchurch Justice precinct for training

The latest intake of Police puppies were let loose in Christchurch's Justice precinct today as part of their training and to give them an opportunity to explore a different environment and interact with new people.

“They need to be bullet proof, bomb proof for when they go operational on the streets so its important they have these experiences,” said Constable Will Sams, one of the foster carers.

Constable Orlandeas, who is also a carer, says being able to learn off other colleagues who work in the unit is invaluable.

All of their handlers are police officers already in the force, who hope to one day have a career in the dog unit.

“Fostering the dogs gives a chance to work with handlers already in the squad and see what they do and see the process it takes from ground zero to being an operational dog,” said Constable Sams.

The dogs, aged between 10 weeks and 10 months, spend around nine months with their carers 24/7.

Senior Sergeant Kerei Gray, who’s in charge of the Canterbury dog unit, said it’s a huge commitment.

“Because they’re an operational dog, you can’t just turn them off at the end of your shift, you have to put a lot of time and effort in and effectively change your lifestyle,” said Sergeant Gray.