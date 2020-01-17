Latest Head Hunters video features face painting, a petting zoo and Sir Pita Sharples

A Head Hunters MC filmmaker has released another video focusing on the gang's family-friendly 'Whānau Day', with this one featuring an appearance from former Māori Party co-leader Sir Pita Sharples.

The video, titled 'It Don't Matter and the Kids Don't Care', was created last year by Outsiders Films - their third for the Head Hunters - and released in December.

Sir Pita can be seen in two scenes, speaking during the pōwhiri and welcoming gang members and their associates onto Hoani Waititi Marae in Glen Eden, West Auckland.

The video is set to Three Houses Down's song Keep Your Culture, with the Kiwi band's music also featuring in a previous video.

A sarcastic message at the beginning warns audiences that "the following film contains images and themes that some viewers may find distressing and challenge their perception of gang members".

"The following film includes images of Kiwi fathers spending the day having fun with their children, partners, parents, cousins and friends."

The video features drone camera footage of a 'city vs country' league match among members, barbecues, cotton candy, bouncy castles, face painting, a lolly scramble and even a petting zoo for kids.

Head Hunters old guard and former president Wayne Doyle can be seen officiating a running race for kids.

Outsiders Films' previous 'Whānau Day' film initially featured the New Zealand On Air logo, implying it had received funding from the organisation, but NZ On Air said it had given no permission and no funding to the group.

According to Outsiders Films' Facebook page, NZ On Air then made copyright claims against the video on Facebook and YouTube, and the video has since been re-uploaded without the logo.

Another video previously published by Outsiders Films was described by a criminologist as potentially being aimed at attracting a new generation of members and painting the gang in a positive light.

Gang membership was in the spotlight late last year, with police admitting that gang members are on the rise in many parts of the country.

Head Hunters members have been involved in large-scale police operations aimed at uncovering methamphetamine supply around Auckland and New Zealand, and the gang has previously been described by police as being among the country's most dangerous.

In November last year, four patched members were sentenced after they bashed and kidnapped a rival gang member by luring him into a club lap-dancing booth at a Tauranga Bar, with two receiving jail time.

In May last year, armed police rushed to the Head Hunters' Marua Road Fight Club in Ellerslie after residents reported the sound of gunfire.