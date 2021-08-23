Latest Covid-19 cases to be released online

Monday's update on New Zealand's Covid-19 cases will be released online, as there is no press conference by the Ministry of Health scheduled.

Vehicles seen in a queue at an Orchard Rd testing station in Christchurch on August 21. Source: Getty

Today's case numbers will be published on 1news.co.nz as soon as they come to hand.

It comes as Cabinet weighs up whether to lower the Covid-19 Alert Level the country outside of Auckland, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield set to announce the decision at 4pm.

This will be streamed live at 4pm on 1news.co.nz, on TVNZ1 and Facebook.



Covid-19 infections linked to the outbreak have been steadily declining over the past few days with 20 new community cases, all in Auckland, announced on Sunday.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said last week the decision to change Alert Levels will be made using the most up-to-date advice from the Ministry of Health.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has been working alongside his team to compile advice for Cabinet since Saturday.

He says in light of the Delta variant, he has been looking at incorporating "some modifications to Level 2".

When asked whether most of the country could drop Alert Levels while Auckland remains in lockdown, Bloomfield said it would be "feasible" providing there are strict border measures enforced.

""If there was to be, and it's feasible, an Alert Level 4-2 boundary, arguably that boundary should be even tighter than it is under an Alert Level 4-3 boundary," he said Sunday.