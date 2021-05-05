TODAY |

Latest 1News Colmar Brunton Poll to be released tonight

Jessica Mutch McKay, 1 NEWS Political Editor
Source:  1 NEWS

The latest 1News Colmar Brunton Poll will be released tonight.

1News political editor Jessica Mutch McKay Source: 1 NEWS

It will show which political parties are up, which ones are down, and how the leaders' preferred prime minister ratings are sitting in the wake of the Covid-19 Delta outbreak. 

The last 1News poll was released in May, the first since Budget 2021 was released. 

New Zealand's Parliament debating chamber. Source: 1 NEWS

1News political editor Jessica Mutch McKay will reveal the numbers tonight, along with analysis of the results. 

New Zealand
Jessica Mutch McKay
Politics
Colmar Brunton Polls
