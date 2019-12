The last 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll for the year has been released and it's bad news for Labour.

It reveals that with the support of ACT sitting at 2 per cent, National, at 46 per cent, could form a Government.

It's the second Colmar Brunton poll in a row putting the party in the driver's seat.

It comes as Labour has fallen to its lowest level of support since December 2017, down to 39 per cent.