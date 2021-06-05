Late Dunedin mayor David Cull made a Companion of the Order of Merit

Former Dunedin Mayor David Cull has been posthumously been made a Companion of the Order of Merit for his services to local government.

Former Dunedin mayor Dave Cull. Source: 1 NEWS

Cull served as a councillor from 2007 and mayor of Dunedin from 2010. He was re-elected in both the 2013 mayoralty race and 2016 mayoral election, serving as mayor until 2019.

During his time in the role, Cull implemented a plan for restructuring the council-controlled organisations and supported a number of United Nations initiatives to build international cultural links and support sustainable development.

He also oversaw planning for a new Dunedin hospital while serving as chairman of the Southern District Health Board.