TODAY |

Late Dunedin mayor David Cull made a Companion of the Order of Merit

Source:  1 NEWS

Former Dunedin Mayor David Cull has been posthumously been made a Companion of the Order of Merit for his services to local government.

Former Dunedin mayor Dave Cull. Source: 1 NEWS

Cull served as a councillor from 2007 and mayor of Dunedin from 2010. He was re-elected in both the 2013 mayoralty race and 2016 mayoral election, serving as mayor until 2019.

During his time in the role, Cull implemented a plan for restructuring the council-controlled organisations and supported a number of United Nations initiatives to build international cultural links and support sustainable development.

read more
Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 - the full list

He also oversaw planning for a new Dunedin hospital while serving as chairman of the Southern District Health Board.

Cull died on April 27 at the age of 71 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year.

Queen Elizabeth’s approval of the award came into effect one day prior, on April 26.

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Totally excessive' - Lawyer blasts French Open following Russian player’s embarrassing arrest
2
Man, believed to be double-murderer Wen Hui Cui, dies while serving prison sentence
3
Wider consultation to come on transgender athlete policy, after former Olympic champions speak out
4
Next Level: Speed-obsessed innovator trying to build world's fastest single seater car in North Canterbury
5
What's with New Zealand and its love affair with big vehicles?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:39

Good Sorts: Meet the man helping to empower prostate cancer patients through exercise
03:03

End of an era for motorcyclists as Central Otago rally calls it quits
00:24

Person dies following crash involving ute, motorcycle in Otago

Police speaking with person of interest after 'suspicious vehicle' closed Timaru street