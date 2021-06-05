Late Dunedin mayor David Cull made a Companion of the Order of Merit

Former Dunedin Mayor David Cull has been posthumously been made a Companion of the Order of Merit for his services to local government.
Cull served as a councillor from 2007 and mayor of Dunedin from 2010. He was re-elected in both the 2013 mayoralty race and 2016 mayoral election, serving as mayor until 2019.
During his time in the role, Cull implemented a plan for restructuring the council-controlled organisations and supported a number of United Nations initiatives to build international cultural links and support sustainable development.
He also oversaw planning for a new Dunedin hospital while serving as chairman of the Southern District Health Board.
Cull died on April 27 at the age of 71 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year.
Queen Elizabeth’s approval of the award came into effect one day prior, on April 26.