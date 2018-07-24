Last witness to see Kim Richmond alive, along with partner accused of her murder, takes stand in Hamilton court

The Crown is expected to finish calling witnesses today in the trial of Cory Scott Jefferies who is accused of killing his partner of 26 years, Kim Richmond.



Kim Richmond disappeared on July 31, 2016, and her body was discovered in her car as it was pulled from Lake Arapuni nearly a year later.

The Crown says on July 30, 2016, Ms Richmond and her partner Cory Jefferies went to the Arohena Hall to watch the rugby.

Early the next morning, Mr Jefferies and Ms Richmond left together, but stopped a short time later.

Ms Richmond's mother told the court her daughter always wore her Fitbit.

Crown prosecutor Ross Douch says during the drive home there was an incident.

"Suddenly the Fitbit stops recording the heartbeat at 3.43," Mr Douch said.

First up giving evidence today was Grant Douglas Hawkes, who was the last person to see Cory Jefferies and Kim Richmond at a function at Arohena Hall on July 30th.

Mr Hawkes told the court around 40 to 45 people were at the hall for a barbecue and to watch a rugby match.

Mr Hawkes said he saw Mr Jefferies early in the evening, and saw Ms Richmond later when on she helped with the cleaning up afterwards.

He told the court he hadn't seen anything throughout the evening that suggested any dissent between the pair.

The evening was described as "just a social evening" by Mr Hawkes, in which he talked about farming and holidays with the pair.

Mr Hawkes said he never noticed anything different about the pair's behaviour, or that they were unhappy.

The three of them were the final people in the hall at the end of the night.

Mr Hawkes said he left Mr Jefferies and Ms Richmond at the hall to do the final lock up.

He told the court that as Mr Jefferies and Ms Richmond were sporty they probably drunk more than the average person, but he didn't notice that they were intoxicated that night.

Yesterday, a letter was presented to the court in which Mr Jefferies apologised to Ms Richmond.

The letter was written in the same month as Ms Richmond disappeared.

In it, Mr Jefferies apologised to Ms Richmond, saying he wanted to work on their relationship and was sorry for being a "dickhead".

Thomas Sutcliffe, Mr Jefferies' lawyer, argued his client never meant to kill.

"The fact that Cory Jefferies is responsible for Kim Richmond's death does not mean he meant to cause her death," Mr Sutcliffe said.