TODAY |

Last weekend of Fox River clean up brings out 200 volunteers

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
West Coast

More than 200 volunteers have braved miserable conditions to tackle the last part of the Fox River clean up.

Efforts to restore the pristine waterway have been huge, after a storm in March exposed an old landfill and left a massive trail of trash.

Department of Conservation (DOC) Incident Controller Owen Gilmour says it’s the equivalent of 13,000 household rubbish bags.

DOC has led the charge, enlisting the help of the Defence Force and volunteers from around the country.

“We've had over 850 people who've donated over 3000 workdays to the clean up,” says Mr Gilmour.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Flooding in March this year ripped apart the landfill beside the Fox River. Source: Seven Sharp

Volunteer Supervisor, Andy Warneford says the attitude of volunteers has been amazing.

"Rain, hail, sun, snow - quite literally - we came out one day and the riverbed was frozen solid, we literally couldn’t get our steel tools into it and the motivation levels, morale and enthusiasm has just been unbelievable really," he says.

While heavy rain stopped efforts this afternoon, volunteers will continue tomorrow, before officials return on Monday, when the operation will be decomissioned and effectively finished.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Authorities now believe most of the rubbish from an old landfill site has been cleaned up army to after this weekend. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
West Coast
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warnings lifted for Wellington area after severe thunderstorms forecast
2
Blake Green. Vodafone Warriors v Manly Sea Eagles. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 9 August 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Warriors veteran heard shouting 'kick us out of the comp' as he raged over refereeing decision
3
Passengers erupt in applause as Wellington train manager ejects woman for racist bullying
4
Major roads affected after wild weather hits South Island
5
The former NRL star caught the eye in the Giants' 31-22 win over the Jets.
Valentine Holmes smashed, before impressing in NFL pre-season hit out
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Reprieve' over access to treatment at Hāwera Hospital after protest
03:03

Residents 'nervous' over manhunt for hit-and-run suspect, Christchurch MP says
02:15
Emotions ran high as MPs on all sides debated the divisive issue.

John Armstrong's opinion: Winston Peters has breached trust in threatening 'to chuck a spanner' into abortion reform
A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image).

One person killed, another seriously injured in Auckland crash