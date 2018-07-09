 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'This is the last things we can do' - 4000 IRD and MBIE staff walk off job

share

Emily Cooper 

1 NEWS Reporter

The PSA members were protesting about what they say is unfair pay.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Employment

Emily Cooper

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


2
Minister Shane Jones says the industry has enjoyed a laissez-faire set of rules for too long.

One killed, two badly injured as tree falls on car during forestry operation

3

Train derailment after rains in Turkey kills 24, injures hundreds

4
An active front will bring rain and strong winds to much of the country today.

Rain, wind, hail and tornadoes possible today as strong westerly flow affects country

00:51
5
The journey for even the most able of the trapped Thai boys is expected to take six hours.

Watch: Schoolboys' perilous Thai cave 4km escape route explained in graphics


02:09
Delight as the first of the trapped Thai boys freed from cave after more than two weeks deep underground.

Watch: 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs with latest update from scene of Thailand cave rescue

Divers are preparing to go back in to retrieve some of the remaining boys.

11:18
Apartheid stopped Ben Couch from playing in South Africa, but 70 years later his great-grandson is playing there.

‘I see it as upholding the family mana’- All Blacks' great-grandson honours him 70 years after apartheid barred him from playing in South Africa

Apartheid stopped Ben Couch from playing in South Africa, but 70 years later his great-grandson is playing there.

03:18
Tagata Pasifika met up with cop and fitness instructor Sarah Su, who also manages a youth centre.

Meet the inspirational cop helping South Auckland youth get into shape

Tagata Pasifika met up with cop and fitness instructor Sarah Su, who also manages a youth centre.

01:51
The Minister for Women says “feminism is about equality for everyone”.

'Trans women are women' - Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter responds to some feminists' concerns transgender rights will compromise their own

The Minister for Women says "feminism is about equality for everyone".

01:17
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Showers and thunder storms continue to make their way across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.