Last of returnees at Pullman Hotel to leave tomorrow, as investigation into MIQ facility continues

The remainder of returnees in managed isolation at Auckland’s Pullman Hotel are due to be released tomorrow, as the Ministry of Health continues an investigation into systems at the facility.

It comes as a further case of Covid-19 was announced in the community today, linked to the Pullman.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay made the announcement at a 1pm briefing, saying the person had since travelled home to Hamilton after leaving the facility.

They returned three negative tests for the virus but a fourth test returned positive during their subsequent home isolation period.

That person has now been sent to Auckland's Jet Park quarantine facility after isolating at home since 30 January.

McElnay said an investigation into the Pullman Hotel will continue after five cases have now been found in the community after finishing their 14-day stay.

She said the latest case will be part of the ongoing work the Ministry is doing as the last of the 60 remaining guests are due to depart the Pullman tomorrow.

Guests from managed isolation are told to isolate at home for a further five days after leaving and to take a test within that time.

McElnay said an in-depth review had been undertaken by Auckland Regional Public Health over how transmission may have happened at the hotel.

She said nothing had so far been highlighted as a single point, but work was still being done to investigate the pattern.

The Pullman is set to have a deep clean after the last returnees leave as well as have a review of systems in place at the facility.

New arrivals at the Pullman were halted after positive Covid-19 cases began to emerge in the community after leaving the Hotel.