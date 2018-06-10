 

The last of the pride: A month with Auckland Zoo staff as they make heartbreaking decision to euthanise beloved lions

When's the right time to say goodbye?

It's one of life's toughest challenges, and it's no different at Auckland Zoo.

Over the past month TVNZ1 Sunday’s Jehan Casinader was given exclusive access to Auckland Zoo staff as they came to the heartbreaking decision.
Source: Sunday

Over the past month the zookeepers have faced some heartbreaking decisions about the fate of their majestic lions Kura and Amira.

A TVNZ1 Sunday crew were given exclusive access to follow them as they made they difficult decision to euthanise the lions.

Kura, 19, and Amira, 17, lived at the zoo for almost two decades. During that time they had around 15 million visitors.

The decision to euthanise the pair means Auckland Zoo is left with an empty lion enclosure for the first time in more than 60 years.

But when health issues arise, that creates a dilemma: when is the right time to kill a beloved animal?

