Last officer of WWII's Maori Battalion laid to rest in the Chatham Islands

The last officer of the Maori Battalion that served in WWII has been laid to rest in the Chatham Islands.

Alfred "Bunty" Preece served in D Company during WWII, but also returned to the island to serve at home too.

Defence Minister Ron Mark was there to mark the occasion with Chatham Islands locals.

"The Chatham Islands are about as far away from the horrors of Europe and the war in Europe as you could've imagined.

"But like so many, Bunty answered the call," Mr Mark said.

He was injured during the battle for Monte Cassino in Italy.

Yesterday as Mr Preece was laid to rest the only Italian on the Chatham Islands paid tribute to his sacrifice.

"His history is my history. So I would like to say thank you for what he has done for my country, thank you."