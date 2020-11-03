TODAY |

Last group of international mariners leave Christchurch Covid-19 isolation hotel

The last of a group of international mariners staying in managed isolation at the Sudima Hotel in Christchurch has been released.

The final two of all 235 foreign fishermen in quarantine left the facility this afternoon. 

The hotel went into lockdown after being alerted to a "significant number" of potential Covid-19 cases, following the arrival of the fishermen from Russia and Ukraine last month.

The fishermen arrived at the hotel on October 16 on a charter flight from Moscow and after day three testing, the Ministry of Health confirmed on October 20 there were 11 positive Covid-19 test results, with 14 other cases also being investigated.

Thirty-one of the group tested positive during their stay and two healthcare workers contracted Covid-19 while working at the Sudima Airport Hotel.

All other staff at the hotel have now been tested and returned negative results, the Ministry of Health says.

