Last group of international mariners leave Christchurch Covid-19 isolation hotel

The last of a group of international mariners staying in managed isolation at the Sudima Hotel in Christchurch has been released.

Source: 1 NEWS

The final two of all 235 foreign fishermen in quarantine left the facility this afternoon.

The hotel went into lockdown after being alerted to a "significant number" of potential Covid-19 cases, following the arrival of the fishermen from Russia and Ukraine last month.

The fishermen arrived at the hotel on October 16 on a charter flight from Moscow and after day three testing, the Ministry of Health confirmed on October 20 there were 11 positive Covid-19 test results, with 14 other cases also being investigated.

Thirty-one of the group tested positive during their stay and two healthcare workers contracted Covid-19 while working at the Sudima Airport Hotel.