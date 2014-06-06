 

'Lasers are not toys' - pilots calling for tougher penalties for lasers

Pilots want harsher penalties for those caught shining lasers at aircrafts as the number of laser attacks continues to rise.

Civil Aviation Authority figures show that there were 155 reported laser incidents to the end of November this year, up from 152 incidents in total for 2016.

What may seem like a bit of innocuous fun can cause temporary blindness and put small aircraft passengers at risk, is the message from the New Zealand Air Line Pilot's Association.

"Lasers are not toys and pilots and air traffic controllers have been very concerned that it would only be a matter of time before a serious accident would result from such dangerous and irresponsible use," NZALPA President and airline pilot Tim Robinson said.

NZALPA is pushing for laser attacks to be considered an equivalent offence to high jacking and bomb threats.

Laser perpetrators can face up to three years in jail or a fine of $2000 if convicted of possession of a high-power laser or up to 14 years in jail if convicted under the Crimes Act for endangering transport.

Mr Robinson said pilots described the temporary blindness and resulting headaches caused by laser pointers "as one of the most terrifying things they've ever gone through".

Civil Aviation Authority spokeswoman Philippa Lagan said temporary blindness was really dangerous, especially for smaller aircraft and helicopters that only had one pilot onboard.

"While people may think it's a fun thing to do the implications are a massive concern."

Ms Lagan said they are working with police and the pilot's association to raise awareness of the risks but were also considering other options if the trend continued.

"If the number does continue to go up, a possibility could be lobbying the government to get bans on them," she said.

