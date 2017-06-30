Largest upscale hotel in Christchurch reopens after 2011 earthquakes

Christchurch is set to mark another milestone in its recovery from the 2011 earthquakes with the re-opening of the largest upscale hotel in the CBD.

The Crowne Plaza lost its iconic Park Royal hotel in the quakes, but has been given a new lease on life within what was formerly the Forsyth Barr office tower.

The Crowne Plaza will celebrate its first post-quake guests this weekend just a block from its pre-earthquake Christchurch home.

"In the last 10 years it's probably one of the largest renovations been completed in New Zealand I’d imagine," Forsyth Barr building co-owner Shane Le Compte said.

The renovation has included a full overhaul of an office block to a 200 room high end hotel.

And the building has its own quake survival tale, with the stairwell in the Forsyth Barr completely collapsing during the February 22 quakes.