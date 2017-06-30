 

Largest upscale hotel in Christchurch reopens after 2011 earthquakes

Christchurch is set to mark another milestone in its recovery from the 2011 earthquakes with the re-opening of the largest upscale hotel in the CBD.

The Crowne Plaza has been given a new lease of life in the Forsyth Barr building.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Crowne Plaza lost its iconic Park Royal hotel in the quakes, but has been given a new lease on life within what was formerly the Forsyth Barr office tower.

The Crowne Plaza will celebrate its first post-quake guests this weekend just a block from its pre-earthquake Christchurch home.

"In the last 10 years it's probably one of the largest renovations been completed in New Zealand I’d imagine," Forsyth Barr building co-owner Shane Le Compte said.

The renovation has included a full overhaul of an office block to a 200 room high end hotel.

And the building has its own quake survival tale, with the stairwell in the Forsyth Barr completely collapsing during the February 22 quakes.

Stranded workers were left to abseil out of the building to escape.

