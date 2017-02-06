'The largest interception of cocaine in Australian border history' - Customs NZ on $312m haul

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The TVNZ host says she looks on our national day as "how far I've come as a person".
Speaking at Auckland’s Orakei marae he also joked about losing friends since leaving his post as finance minister.
The day commemorates the first signing of New Zealand's founding document.
The Deputy Prime Minister led the Government delegation onto the grounds for the dawn ceremony this morning.
Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More