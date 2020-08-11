Largest hospital ever built in New Zealand ready to open its doors

The largest hospital ever built in New Zealand is almost ready to open to patients.
The $525 million Christchurch Hospital Hagley Building boasts over 400 beds, a new emergency department and an ICU.
It also has the largest radiology department in the southern hemisphere.
It's been handed over from the Ministry of Health to the Canterbury District Health Board two years behind schedule.
Staff will spend the next three months preparing the building, which sits on the same site as the old Christchurch Hospital.