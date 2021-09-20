TODAY |

Larger gatherings, masks in high school: What you need to know from today's announcement

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today that after over a month in strict lockdown, Auckland will move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm Tuesday.

Here's what else was announced.

Auckland will be in Alert Level 3 for at least two weeks.

Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said a Section 70 notice for people around Mangatangi in northern Waikato would be introduced, effectively increasing the border around Auckland.

It would require those who had visited, lived or worked there since September 8 to isolate and monitor symptoms.

Auckland moves to Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday

Gatherings in Level 2 can be expanded from 50 to 100 people.

Masks are mandatory at high schools in Level 3.

Auckland has been at Alert Level 4 since August 17. Source: 1 NEWS

Those aged over 65 in Auckland who have not been fully vaccinated are encouraged to stay at home until they are double jabbed.

Despite moving to Alert Level 3 this week, the Prime Minister said you still can’t have people to visit, or allow kids to play with those outside their bubble. Source: 1 NEWS

Business owners can go to their site now to prepare for contactless sales.

