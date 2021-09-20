Larger gatherings, masks in high school: What you need to know from today's announcement

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today that after over a month in strict lockdown, Auckland will move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm Tuesday.

Here's what else was announced.

Auckland will be in Alert Level 3 for at least two weeks.

Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said a Section 70 notice for people around Mangatangi in northern Waikato would be introduced, effectively increasing the border around Auckland.

It would require those who had visited, lived or worked there since September 8 to isolate and monitor symptoms.

Gatherings in Level 2 can be expanded from 50 to 100 people.

Masks are mandatory at high schools in Level 3.

Those aged over 65 in Auckland who have not been fully vaccinated are encouraged to stay at home until they are double jabbed.

