Large wildfire now under control after closing part of State Highway 25A in Coromandel

A large wildfire that broke out on the side of the road in Coromandel is now under control after closing part of State Highway 25A.

A large fire between Whangamata and Onemana has closed SH25A between Hikuai and Harry Watt Drive Source: Thames-Coromandel District Council

Thames-Coromandel District Council says the road is closed between between Hikuai and Harry Watt Drive in Whangamata.

Fire and Emergency NZ officials say the fire, which spread to both sides of the road, is now under control.

Civil Defence is advising everyone to stay away from the area.

The council earlier said some nearby residents may experience power outages and are advised to check Powerco's website for further information.

Two helicopters and 12 crews were fighting the fire.