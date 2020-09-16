Large wildfire closes part of State Highway 25A in Coromandel

A large wildfire has broken out on the side of the road in Coromandel, closing part of State Highway 25A.

Thames-Coromandel District Council says the road is closed between between Hikuai and Harry Watt Drive in Whangamata.



Civil Defence is advising everyone to stay away from the area.



The council says some nearby residents may experience power outages and are advised to check Powerco's website for further information.

