Large vegetation fire threatening homes in Blenheim

Several residents may have to evacuate as a large vegetation fire in Wither Hills, Blenheim spreads towards homes.

Fire truck Source: 1 NEWS

The fire is on the riverbank west of Taylor Pass Road and adjacent to the Forest Park Drive and Taylor Pass Road intersection.

Police have set up several traffic cordons in the area including Woodmor Road, the Wither Road and Taylor Pass Road intersection and the bike track entrance on Taylor Pass Road.

Police say a strong south-easterly is blowing the fire towards several homes, and the wind has also caused spot fires to start.

There are several walkers in the Wither Hills walking tracks and police have started entering the tracks to evacuate them.