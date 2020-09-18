Large truck blown over by 'freak gust' of strong wind on Auckland Harbour Bridge, delays expected

A truck has been blown over by a "freak gust" of strong wind on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The truck tipped just after 11am today and the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) advised motorists trying to cross the bridge that they would likely be delayed while it's cleared away.

Auckland operations Manager Claire Howards said the truck was hit by an unexpectedly strong gust of wind and has fallen into the moveable barrier.

"That’s affecting lanes in both directions in the centre span of the bridge and traffic is backing up.

"We're working as quickly as possible to remove the truck, but motorists are advised to expect delays and to avoid the area if possible.

"Consider using the Western Ring Route (SH16 and SH18) around the harbour to avoid using SH1 And the bridge."

NZTA said the bridge does remain open to traffic.

There are currently no strong wind warnings or watches in place for the Auckland region from MetService, but strong winds averaging up to 41km/h were forecast today around noon.