Large tree falls across Wellington's Lambton Quay, blocking traffic

A large tree has fallen in central Wellington, blocking part of Lambton Quay.

A city council spokesperson, Richard MacLean, says no one was hurt but a council staff member saw it fall around midday, and it's lucky no one was underneath at the time.

"They said it was quite dramatic".

Firefighters and council staff are at the Midland Park site making it safe, and preparing to remove the tree.

The southbound lane of Lambton Quay is blocked, and motorists are asked to avoid the street.

Wellington City Council tree team manager Josh Symes said there had been "extreme wind" in the city in the past few days - and recent rain could have softened the ground - but it appeared a sudden gust today caused the fall.

"It's root plate failure - the load that the wind places on a tree.

"A tree is a bit like a lever arm, a fulcrum, so it has failed at the root where it is experiencing [the] most load from the wind."

He said the tree had landed on a power box which operates the traffic lights, and contractors were on the way to shut down the electricity.