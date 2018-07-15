 

Large tree crashes through roof of Auckland house during wild weather

A neighbour said the family was home at the time but no one was injured.
Source: 1 NEWS

Lucky escape for Auckland family after large tree crashes through roof of house during wild storm


Footage shows a car driving through the rain water.

Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of the Coromandel Peninsula

Police (file picture).

Police release name after man's body found under Tauranga bridge

Maraetai Beach can be seen lapping over the road.

Roads close in Auckland due to flooding as severe weather lashes parts of country

Crusaders lock Scott Barrett celebrates his try with teammate Kieran Read. Crusaders v Highlanders. Super Rugby, round 19, Wyatt Crockett Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 6th July 2018. Photo Copyright: Craig Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Four Kiwi sides to battle it out as Super Rugby quarter-finals confirmed

The wild weather is moving south with flooding causing road closures in the Coromandel.

Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull about two big financial challenges facing councils - climate change and ageing infrastructure.

Q+A Business Podcast: Climate change and ageing infrastructure, big financial challenges facing councils

Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull.

A graphic showing the likelihood of storm surge in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Safety warnings issued as storm forecast to batter Auckland this weekend

A low pressure system from the north is forecast to bring heavy rain and severe gales to the region.

They still have to be extracted from the caves, and are reportedly "too week to move".

New details emerge of how boys and football coach became trapped in Thai cave for two weeks

A casual jaunt to relax after soccer practice turned into a life or death situation that gripped the world.

Demetrius Pairama

Family of 17-year-old found dead in vacant Auckland home heartbroken and searching for answers - 'she was loved by many'

Jacqueline King, the aunt of Demetrius Pairama, described her niece as adventurous and outgoing.