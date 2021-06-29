TODAY |

Large tree comes crashing down in wild Canterbury weather

Source:  1 NEWS

Jeff Stribling was at his workshop this morning when he filmed a tree crashing to the ground in extreme winds.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jeff Stribling captured the incident outside his workshop. Source: Jeff Stribling

By Thomas Day

He told 1 NEWS he was “so lucky” there was no other damage to the workshop as there were several vehicles only metres away.

“The weather at the time was pretty wild but that wind really just came up to that extreme briefly.”

The rough weather is expected to continue, with temperatures set to hit zero in Canterbury overnight.

A state of emergency has also been declared for Wellington's south coast by Mayor Andy Foster, with big swells expected to hit the area this evening.

Last night, all InterIslander and Bluebridge ferries were cancelled for today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There was the unusual sight of snow flurries in the capital, where big swells were also smashing coastal areas. Source: 1 NEWS

A full list of road closures and warnings can be found on the Waka Kotahi NZTA website.


New Zealand
Weather News
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:10
Ex-Warriors star Konrad Hurrell knocked out in on-field clash
2
Brisbane, Gold Coast to go into Covid-19 lockdown
3
Wellington's south coast declares state of emergency with big swells expected
4
Grace Millane killer's bid for appeal rejected by Supreme Court
5
Live stream: 6pm and Seven Sharp 2021
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Three Christchurch Girls' High students formally report sexual harassment

Documents stolen in Waikato DHB cyber attack released on dark web

Video of Oranga Tamariki staff tackling young people prompts review

Eleven Hells Angels members arrested over assaults outside Rotorua bar