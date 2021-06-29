Large tree comes crashing down in wild Canterbury weather

Jeff Stribling was at his workshop this morning when he filmed a tree crashing to the ground in extreme winds.

Your playlist will load after this ad

By Thomas Day

He told 1 NEWS he was “so lucky” there was no other damage to the workshop as there were several vehicles only metres away.

“The weather at the time was pretty wild but that wind really just came up to that extreme briefly.”

The rough weather is expected to continue, with temperatures set to hit zero in Canterbury overnight.

A state of emergency has also been declared for Wellington's south coast by Mayor Andy Foster, with big swells expected to hit the area this evening.

Last night, all InterIslander and Bluebridge ferries were cancelled for today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A full list of road closures and warnings can be found on the Waka Kotahi NZTA website.