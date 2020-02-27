Large steam plumes visible but experts says Whakaari/White Island isn't erupting

Plumes of steam seen pouring out of Whakaari/White Island today don't mean the volcano is erupting according to GeoNet.

A GNS Science spokesperson also told 1 NEWS it's “perfect atmospheric conditions” for steam to look like it’s erupting.

GeoNet posted a statement to their Facebook page explaining the steam plumes.

"We have had a few queries about the visible plume coming from Whakaari/White Island this week. To be clear, the volcano is not currently erupting.

"Weather conditions and low wind speed are making for an impressive looking plume."

They also posted a timelapse video of the volcano which can be seen above.