Large steam plumes visible but experts says Whakaari/White Island isn't erupting

Plumes of steam seen pouring out of Whakaari/White Island today don't mean the volcano is erupting according to GeoNet.
A GNS Science spokesperson also told 1 NEWS it's “perfect atmospheric conditions” for steam to look like it’s erupting.
GeoNet posted a statement to their Facebook page explaining the steam plumes.
"We have had a few queries about the visible plume coming from Whakaari/White Island this week. To be clear, the volcano is not currently erupting.
"Weather conditions and low wind speed are making for an impressive looking plume."
They also posted a timelapse video of the volcano which can be seen above.
Whakaari/White Island erupted on December 9 last year killing 21 people.